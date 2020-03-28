SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 382.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INKM opened at $27.75 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

