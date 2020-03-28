Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $71.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $94.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.