Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.03.

NASDAQ SBPH opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

