Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SAGKF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

