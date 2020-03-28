StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 95,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

