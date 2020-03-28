Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN opened at $0.88 on Friday. Steel Connect Inc has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

