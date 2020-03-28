Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 2,038.7% from the February 27th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SPLP stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.64. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $364.17 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.