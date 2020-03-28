Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.41. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$3.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.94.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

