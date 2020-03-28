Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

STOK stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $662.78 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,340,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 203,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.