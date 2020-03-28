Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,560 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.24% of Superior Industries International worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

SUP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Superior Industries International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

