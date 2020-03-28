Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.56 ($102.98).

Shares of SY1 opened at €79.36 ($92.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.07. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

