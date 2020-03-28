Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 742.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Synaptics worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.95 and a beta of 1.13. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

