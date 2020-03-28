TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.74 ($26.44).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG opened at €17.15 ($19.94) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €18.12 ($21.07) and a 52-week high of €25.18 ($29.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.48 and a 200-day moving average of €21.83.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.