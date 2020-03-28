TheStreet Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $678.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

