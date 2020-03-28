TheStreet Downgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

