TheStreet Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE FNF opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $158,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191,869 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,762,000 after acquiring an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

