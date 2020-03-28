TheStreet Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lawson Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. Corporate insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

