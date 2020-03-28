TheStreet Lowers Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William Edwards acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $39,382.00. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $385,872. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

