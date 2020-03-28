TheStreet Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $230.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.