TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.