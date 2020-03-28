Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Total from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 833,356 shares of company stock worth $4,854,345 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Total by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Total by 1,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

