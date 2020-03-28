Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $104.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

