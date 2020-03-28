Tudor Pickering Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Hold

Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.65.

Shares of MEG opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of $418.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

