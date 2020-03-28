Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TUES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of TUES opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,004 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

