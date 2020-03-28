Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from increase in clientele and gain from the Sendgrid buyout. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The company’s core voice and messaging products as well as the recent addition of email are a tailwinds. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability. The company is also stepping up investments in its systems and infrastructure, go-to-market team and Flex, as well as in R&D, which is likely to dent bottom line.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Twilio to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

