Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from increase in clientele and gain from the Sendgrid buyout. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The company’s core voice and messaging products as well as the recent addition of email are a tailwinds. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability. The company is also stepping up investments in its systems and infrastructure, go-to-market team and Flex, as well as in R&D, which is likely to dent bottom line.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.29.

Shares of TWLO opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,980 shares of company stock valued at $15,272,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

