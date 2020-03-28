Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:TRWH opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $411.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 824,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 175,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

