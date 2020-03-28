U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

USB opened at $35.77 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

