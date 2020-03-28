UBS Group Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.33 ($44.57).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €24.68 ($28.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.34. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

