Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,171 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.92% of Unisys worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

