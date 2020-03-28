United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

USLM stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $380.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5,276.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

