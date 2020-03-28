Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Universal Display worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $134.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

