Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UHT stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

