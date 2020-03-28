ValuEngine Downgrades ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.97.

About ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

