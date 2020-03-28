ValuEngine Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE UBP opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $481.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

