ValuEngine Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

