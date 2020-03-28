ValuEngine Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.