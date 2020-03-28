ValuEngine Lowers VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

