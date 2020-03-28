ValuEngine Upgrades TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) to “Buy”

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. TSR has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.