Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Valvoline by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

