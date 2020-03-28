Vermilion Energy Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 1,600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn ($0.48) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -433.3%.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $453.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.50. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

