Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 27th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

