Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Trading Up 18.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) were up 18.2% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Viela Bio traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.81, approximately 145,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 94,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VIE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

