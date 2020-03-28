Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of VIRC opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,378 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $47,671.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 108,557 shares in the company, valued at $336,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,674 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.06. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 96,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,406.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Virco Mfg. worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

