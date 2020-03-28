Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from to in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

V stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

