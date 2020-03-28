Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Visteon worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $8,143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of VC opened at $52.02 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

