VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after buying an additional 173,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $88,006,000 after buying an additional 183,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,956,000 after buying an additional 108,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,286 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.77.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

