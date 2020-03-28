Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €173.42 ($201.65).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €105.42 ($122.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €163.69. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

