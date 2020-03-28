Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.19 ($64.17).

ETR:VNA opened at €42.76 ($49.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 1-year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.70.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

