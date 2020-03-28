Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $942,000.00 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $942,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,465 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $130,781.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94.

On Friday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $2,056.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 722,939 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $3,744,824.02.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 162,264 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $838,904.88.

NYSE:PPR opened at $3.63 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

